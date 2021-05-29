Bengal branch of IMA registers plaint against Ramdev

Kolkata: The Bengal branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has registered a police complaint against Baba Ramdev of Patanjali group for making derogatory comments where he said that people are dying more due to modern medicines.



IMA's state branch has lodged an FIR at Sinthi police station against Ramdev. In its complaint, IMA said that Ramdev made derogatory remarks that Covid patients are suffering and dying more due to modern medicines.

Modern medicines cannot treat Covid. He has also accused the doctors of modern medicines for the same, claims the letter.

"Even he has said that more than 10,000 doctors have died after having two doses of Covid vaccine which is absolutely false."

"By spreading such misleading and false information, he is confusing the entire society during this pandemic which is a serious crime."

"He is not only demeaning modern medicine but he has also underestimated the devotion and dedication of lakhs of doctors who are serving mankind even at the cost of their own lives."

"As you know, thousands of doctors across the country have already died while fighting Covid," reads the letter. IMA has already written to the Prime Minister and Union Health Ministry in this regard.