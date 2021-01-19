Bengal BJP zone incharges to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss poll preparedness

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, the core election team of BJP will meet both Shah and the national president JP Nadda on Wednesday in the national capital. Sources said that a report will be submitted by the five-zone incharges of the poll-bound state.



These leaders — Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar — interviewed the presidents and secretaries of the district units in November and December for a comprehensive report. Their work will also be assessed during the meeting, scheduled at the party headquarters, a party source mentioned.

Shah is likely to visit the state on 30th and 31st of this month. He is likely to hold several rallies and other programmes during his monthly visit to the state. However, the party's state leadership has not finalised his tour programme yet.

To meet Shah's target of winning more than 200 Assembly seats in West Bengal out of 294, the BJP has put together its biggest election machinery in the eastern state.

Also, since November 26, Union ministers, central BJP leaders from Delhi and leaders and ministers from other states are taking part in outreach programmes in the poll-bound state.

In last week, senior leaders from the state had met both Shah and Nadda here. Apart from BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, general secretary Mukul Roy, state incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya, and general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty attended the meeting at the home minister's residence.

The BJP state leadership has also confirmed that in the coming days, the party outreach activities are going to increase as the election date is likely to be announced in February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be holding rallies in the state.