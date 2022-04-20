Bengal BJP unit holds meet to address internal strife

Kolkata: In a desperate bid to stop internal squabbles, state BJP leadership has asked the leaders in the district to get in touch with state leaders about their grievances and not to talk to the press.



A meeting was held at the state BJP headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane to listen to the grievances of the district leaders. Most of the district presidents were present.

Sukanta Majumdar, state party president and Amitabha Chakraborty, state secretary (organisation) were present at the meeting.

In the past few days, there has been resentment in different districts particularly Murshidabad and Nadia.

In Murshidabad, four leaders including two MLAs, Gourishankar Ghosh and Kanchan Moitra stepped down from various posts in the state committee. They held a press conference and criticised the state leadership. They had held the new entrants to the party responsible for the party's poor performance in the polls. Earlier, in Nadia 10 leaders stepped down from various posts.

Dilip Ghosh, the national vice-president said because of the poor performance of the party in various elections after the Assembly election in 2021 the morale of the party has reached rock bottom.

He hoped that the party leadership would talk to them and listen to their grievances.

The state BJP has taken several measures to rejuvenate the party. On May 2 a rally will be held on Ranish Rashmoni Avenue. On April 29, family members of those who got killed in alleged post-poll violence will meet the President of India.

On May 7, party leaders will visit the houses of those party workers killed in post-poll violence in connection with the Shahid Sampark Divas. On May 8 and 9 meetings will be held in every block followed by a protest rally in Kolkata on May 10.

Jayprakash Mazumdar, Trinamool vice-president said after being rejected by the people, BJP is trying to draw the attention of the Central leadership by organising such drama. "Will they visit the houses of the Trinamool workers who got killed in post-poll violence," he asked, adding that this will not help the party to regain its lost ground in Bengal.