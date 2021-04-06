Bengal Assembly polls: Polling in two booths to be telecast live

Kolkata: The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office has made arrangements for live telecast of the election process from two booths at Vidyanagar Girl's School in Satgachia Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas. The telecast, which is a part of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme (IVEP) undertaken by Election Commission of India can be viewed by 28 countries across the globe.



Satgachia is one of the 44 Assembly seats that is going to polls on April 10 during the 4th phase of elections. 26 countries across the world including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cambodia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal,Panama, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Suriname, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Zambia etc. and 3 international organizations (viz. International IDEA, International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES) and Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) can view the live telecast on the day. The telecast will be of 15 minutes duration.

Similar arrangements have been made during the ongoing elections for Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu too. The Bihar elections too had witnessed similar live telecasting of polls.