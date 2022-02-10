Bengal administers more than 53K booster doses in a day

kolkata: Bengal administered over 53,842 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens on Wednesday.



The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 12.10 lakh.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.35 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began in state, out of which around 6,20,327 doses were administered on Wednesday. Around 5.30 crore people in the state have received double doses so far while over 7 crore people have got their first jab so far. Around 42,510 first doses have been administered on Wednesday while 5,23,975 people have received second doses.

Almost all the adolescents in the age bracket of 15 to18 years in the state have received their first jab. Around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses. The second dose will be started in about two weeks. Around 5,438 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state. Around 6,839 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.