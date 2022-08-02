Bengal: 10 pilgrims die of electrocution

Darjeeling: As many as 10 pilgrims from Cooch Behar died from electrocution and many others were injured when a short circuit occurred in the pickup van they were travelling to Jalpesh temple in Jalpaiguri.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the family members of the deceased. Banerjee tweeted: "My condolences & solidarity to the kin of 10 pilgrims of Sitalkuchi, Chhochbehar who died of an accident today on the way to Jalpesh temple. Rushed a Cabinet colleague to site, mobilized entire administration for rescue, help, treatment and initiated action against offending vehicle."

Jalpaiguri Police have announced a ban on DJ machines powered by generators on vehicles.

Minister Aroop Biswas reached Bagdogra Airport on Monday evening and headed straight for Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital where the injured are being treated. "The state government will hand over an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. On Tuesday I will be visiting the families in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar and hand over the cheques. We will ensure that the injured receive the best treatment. The state government stands with the family of the deceased and injured," said Biswas.

On Sunday night, a group of pilgrims from the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar hired a pickup van to be ferried to the Jalpesh temple in Jalpaiguri district. They had mounted a generator and were playing a DJ machine enroute to the temple.

There were 36 persons in the pickup, including the driver. As it became stuffy, they removed the tarpaulin hood of the pickup. It started raining at the time.

After crossing the Dharala Bridge in Changrabanda, the pickup reached Maynaguri-Mathabhanga road around midnight. It is here that the short circuit occurred. Pilgrims sitting on top of the speakers saw the persons standing, dropping down one after the other. The driver drove the van immediately to the Changrabanda Hospital.

The doctors there declared 10 persons as brought dead. 14 of the injured were referred to Jalpaiguri Super Speciality hospital. 7 returned home. The dead bodies were taken to the Mathabhanga Hospital for postmortem. The driver of the vehicle is absconding.