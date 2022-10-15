Be messengers of BJP, PM in villages: Shah tells NRGs

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs) have played a big role in the repeated victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and appealed to them to become messengers to spread the message of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state's villages.



Virtually addressing a gathering of NRGs at the launch of the three-day 'Pravasi Gujarati Parv 2022', Shah said wherever Gujaratis have settled they have made those nations proud and have contributed to the development of not just the country but the entire world.

"From 1990, whenever elections were held, the people of Gujarat have made BJP win. NRGs have played a big role in this victory. I know your message is of great importance in your village," Shah said in his video message. "The BJP government has worked to develop Gujarat, and Narendrabhai has given global identity to Gujarat. Let us all continue this journey. In the 2022 election, I appeal to you to spread the message of BJP and Narendrabhai and the development of the country to the villages by becoming the ambassadors of BJP," Shah said.

Shah said Modi as Gujarat chief minister gave a new direction to development and worked to raise the trust that electoral politics was possible without the evils of dynasty, casteism and appeasement.

"When Modi became chief minister of Gujarat, a large part of the country had lost trust in the democratic system. Many areas remained underdeveloped, and many felt the democratic system was not for them. Modi realised the dream of the welfare state of the makers of our Constitution," he said.

Shah said Modi understood the state should be for the welfare of everyone, especially the poorest of the poor and worked towards it.