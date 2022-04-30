B'deshi capsized ship abandoned in Kolkata, blocks berth 5; SMP losing Rs 40L per day

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata is losing revenue of about Rs 40 lakh per day for more than a month after container vessel MV MarineTrust -01 sank into the water at berth number 5 of Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) soon after completion of loading of containers.



"The incident took place on March 24 and since then the owner has not bothered to visit the port to secure the vessel. The salvage operation was handled over to a salvor by the owner not recognised by H&M (Hull and Machinery) insurance or P&I (Protection and Indemnity) insurance. Now, the salvor has discontinued the operation and the owner had declared the vessel abandoned in sunken condition. We are losing a revenue of about Rs 40 lakh per day due to blockage of Berth No. 5 NSD," a senior official of SMP, Kolkata, said.

The 15 crew members of the vessel have been taken care of and safely kept at Marine Club. The vessel was destined for Chittagong Port in Bangladesh from Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) of SMP, Kolkata. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the accident took place due to unplanned loading cargo by the ship's staff.

According to the official, with the vessel being abandoned by the owner, the port or P&I club will have to take responsibility for re-floatation of the vessel and restoration of the berth. Further, once the vessel is refloated, they will be required for service and watch-keeping duties.

The H&M insurer has declined to declare the vessel a total loss now, and so, technically the owners are not absolved of their responsibility to salvage the vessel.

"Mention may be made here that the crew is aware about the vessel and their services will be required once the salvage operation starts. Thus their presence is required," the official added.