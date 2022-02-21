B'desh mission in New Delhi pays homage to language martyrs

New Delhi: Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday paid tributes to the 1952 language martyrs through probhat ferry and placing wreaths at a Shahid Minar, at the chancery.

The national flag was hoisted at half mast. A special prayer was held seeking divine blessings for the martyrs. One minute silence was held in memory of the martyrs.

The probhat ferry (dawn procession), led by H.E. High Commissioner Muhammad Imran. State Minister for Foreign Afairs Md. Shahriar Alam M.P., Central Leaders of Awami League, Members of the Parliament, Officers, staff and family members of the mission participated in the probhat Ferry. The Ekushe elegy "Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushe February" was sung at the parade along the chancery premises.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and the H.E. High Commissioner led the mission in placing wreaths at the Shahid Minar (martyrs' monument) at the mission's premises. Then, the State Minister Shahriar Alam and the High Commissioner and officers also placed flowers on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.