B'desh Dy high commissioner inspects bilateral trade at Hili

BALURGHAT: Deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh Toufique Hasan on Thursday visited Hili International land port to inspect the bilateral trade between two countries-India and Bangladesh. Hasan also took stock of the export business from Hili. He was accompanied by another Bangladeshi diplomat Mohammad Shamshul Arif.

According to an official source, both the diplomats inspected the Customs department, Immigration and International Trade Centres of Hili. The diplomats were accompanied by the Border Security Force (BSF), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB),

police, customs and Immigration officials.

They also talked to the local International exporters of Hili and assured them to take initiatives so that the export of goods from India through the Hili land port can run in a smooth way.

"The exporters had handed over a memorandum to the Bangladeshi diplomats regarding the problems that they have been facing for export of goods from India to Bangladesh. The exporters had urged to build an alternative road through Hili to Bangladesh. They have also demanded increased trade between India and Bangladesh," said the source.

Notably, around 150 trucks enter Bangladesh via Hili each day. Hundreds of trucks used to get struck causing snarls due to clearance problems. The truckers pay detention charges for delay. The exporters had urged the diplomats to solve the problem through bilateral talks between the officials of both countries.