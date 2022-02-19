BCI warns against fake LLB ad by 'IGNOU'

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has warned students against an advertisement of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offering LLB course for the year 2022 through distance mode.



In a statement, BCI secretary Srimanto Sen said, "It is being made clear/to be made clear that such advertisement is illegal and has been issued without proper recognition of any such degree and approval by the BCI."

"It was quite astonishing to note how IGNOU has advertised starting 3 year, 5 year LLB classes through distance mode without recognition and approval of the BCI," he said.

However, in response to BCI's query, IGNOU's registrar VB Negi has made it clear that the university has not issued any such advertisement whatsoever about admission in LLB course on its website (www.ignou.ac.in). Negi further stated that IGNOU is neither offering any LLB programme at present nor has offered the same in the past.