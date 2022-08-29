BBMB inks pact with Himachal for 42 MW Baggi Hydro Project

chandigarh: BBMB on Monday signed pre-implementation agreement with Himachal for 42 MW Baggi Hydro Project in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chairman BBMB Sanjay Srivastava, the pre-implementation agreement for the construction of 42 MW Baggi Hydroelectric Project at Shimla was signed on Friday.



Harikesh Meena, Director (Energy) Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the State Government and Secretary Satish Singla on behalf of BBMB were the authorised signatories. On this occasion, MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, BBMB's Member Power Shri Harminder Singh Chugh, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer J.S. Kahlon and Special Secretary Ajay Sharma were also present.

The Baggi project will be constructed in Mandi district by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman, BBMB said that the estimated cost of the Baggi Hydroelectric Project is Rs 285 crore. After commissioning of this project, 135.6 million units of electricity will be generated annually.