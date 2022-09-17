BBMB bags first prize in 'B' region under Rajbhasha Kirti awards

Chandigarh: Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has bagged the first prize in the 'B' region under the Rajbhasha Kirti Awards for the best implementation of Official Language Policy during the year 2021-22. Giving the above information, Rahul Kansal, Joint Secretary / Official Language and Public Relations, Bhakra Beas Management Board told that on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, in the second All India Official Language Conference organised in Surat (Gujarat), the Chief Guest Union Minister Amit Shah honored Rahul Kansal, Joint Secretary/Rajbhasha & Public Relations, on behalf of BBMB, with the first position in Rajbhasha Kirti Award. This award is given every year on the occasion of Hindi Diwas by the Department of Official Language for the best implementation of Official Language Policy under different categories 'A' 'B' and 'C' of GoI.