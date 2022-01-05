Battling for over 4 months after attack, TMC leader succumbs to his injuries

Agartala: In a major incident on Wednesday, the Tripura Police arrested Trinamool Congress leaders, including its state convener Subal Bhowmik, during the party's a protest outside the Raj Bhavan in the capital city Agartala, demanding punishment to the accused BJP worker who had allegedly assaulted TMC leader Majibur Islam Majumder in August last year, resulting in his death at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital. This triggered a massive outrage.



Battling for over four months, Majibur succumbed to his injuries. He was allegedly beaten up by BJP goons on Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad Day on August 28, 2021. Reportedly, the deceased TMC worker suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated for his injuries.

Protesting over his demise, TMC leaders of Tripura marched to the Raj Bhavan demanding swift action against the perpetrators of the attack and to submit a 15-point agenda, seeking action against the deteriorating law and order situation, rising unemployment, and deprivation of education and lack of proper health services in the state.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, however, declined to meet with the AITC representation. Unable to meet the Governor, the party workers were later forced to submit the memorandum to Apurba Krishna Chakraborty, under-secretary to the Governor.

An official statement mentioned, "Hundreds of AITC workers, including Subal Bhowmik, were arrested by the state police, under the orders of Chief Minister Biplab Deb. The AITC workers were forcibly pushed into buses and removed from the protest site."

The party alleged that a police officer said that the AITC leaders were asked to clear the site outside the Raj Bhavan, but they wanted to meet the governor.

According to the local police, around 300-400 protesters have been arrested. Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader Subal Bhowmik claimed, "The ruling party BJP has been engaging in undemocratic measures. It routinely attacks Opposition leaders, party workers, intellectuals, and local citizens. It is jungle raj in Tripura." Further, TMC top brass condemned the incident.