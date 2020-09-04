Bars, pubs in city to reopen from Sept 9

New Delhi: Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has now approved the Delhi government's proposal to reopen bars and pubs in the city, following which the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an order allowing such joints to resume business from September 9 till the end of the month.



The permission has been granted, which is valid till the end of the month for all bars and pubs in the Capital after which the situation will be reviewed, an official in the Delhi government said on Thursday.

After a five-month-long hiatus, Delhi's pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants can serve liquor and can operate only in non-containment zones.

"Those establishments that are found violating the guidelines mentioned in the SOP issued by DDMA will be sealed immediately and their liquor license will likely be cancelled," the official added.

"Only asymptomatic staff/customers/guests shall be allowed," the SoP issued by DDMA stated, adding that standing customers will not be served alcohol. The Centre had allowed the reopening of bars under the Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently.

Wearing of masks and use of hand sanitiser will be mandatory at all such establishments with all of them operating at 50 per cent seating capacity in order to ensure social distancing.

The DDMA order also included that weekly markets may be set up after consulting the DM, DCP, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of the local Municipal body and the local RWA, who will together decide the venue and timing of the weekly markets.