'BARC's former CEO Dasgupta played 'vital role' in TRP scam'

Mumbai: A Mumbai court, while rejecting the bail plea of Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, has observed that he played a "vital role" in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam.

The court passed the order on January 4 and a copy of it was made available on Wednesday.

Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police last month.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale on Monday rejected his bail plea.

In his order, the magistrate said the material available on record shows involvement of theaccused in the alleged crime.

"The present applicant (Dasgupta) played the vital role inthecommissionofoffence," he observed in his order. As per the court order details, Dasgupta was the CEO of BARC from June 2013 to November 2019.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that "some evidence" was found against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case, and therefore, it did not want to continue granting them any protection from any coercive action.

However, as the high court adjourned the matter without hearing any arguments during the day, the police agreed to continue its previous assurance of not taking any coercive action till January 15, the next date of hearing in the case.