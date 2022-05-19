Baramulla attack: 5 Lashkar men held

Srinagar: The J&K Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop within 48 hours of the incident by arresting four LeT terrorists and a terror associate.



On May 17, a burqa clad terrorist lobbed a grenade on the newly-opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla.

After lobbing the grenade, the terrorist returned to his waiting accomplice and fled from the spot on a motorcycle, the spokesman said.

He said the grenade explosion left four persons injured who were evacuated to GMC Baramulla hospital by police and army personnel.

One of the injured persons succumbed to injuries while one critically injured person was shifted to SKIMS Soura.

During investigation police assessed various evidences at the scene of crime and some critical leads came to the fore including the grenade lever, he said.

"CCTV footage from nearby cameras was also obtained which helped to reconstruct the sequence of events pre and post the incident. On the basis of human and technical intelligence, few suspects were picked up and interrogated," he said.

He said during sustained interrogation, the breakthrough was achieved by arresting four terrorists and one terrorist associate of the so-called "Falcon Squad" module of the LeT.

On the basis of further investigation and disclosures made by these terrorists, various locations were raided and multiple recoveries were effected including one motorbike, used in the commission of the terrorist act.

He said the consignment of weapons and explosives was received by these terrorists a few days before they carried out the attack on the wine shop.

The same group was earlier involved in various terrorist acts as was disclosed and brought out during the investigation which include last year's grenade attacks in town Baramulla.