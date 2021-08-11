Bank fraud: Kolkata cops nab 4 from UP

KOLKATA: Four persons were arrested on Wednesday from Noida in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for misappropriating money worth around Rs 56 lakh by forging signatures of a customer of a nationalised bank and by giving false instruction to the bank.

Police informed that on July 27, the accused forged the signatures of the account holder in the name of M/S SPS Steels Rolling Mills Limited.

They had also falsely instructed the bank authority to pay an amount of Rs 56.64 lakh in different bank accounts. After the money got debited, the bank authority came to know that they had been duped.

On July 28, a complaint was lodged at the Bank Fraud Section of Kolkata Police by the bank authority. During the probe, police came to know about a gang operating from the outskirts of New Delhi. A team was sent to Delhi a few days ago.

On Wednesday, police nabbed four persons including the mastermind Lavish Tripathi from Noida.