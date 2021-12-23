Bangladeshi national killed in BSF firing at IB

New Delhi: A 24-year-old Bangladeshi national was killed on Wednesday when BSF personnel fired to thwart a narcotics smuggling bid along the International Border in West Bengal, a senior officer of the force said.

The incident took place about 200 metres inside the Indian territory at around 1:40 am near border post Nawada in Malda district of the state.

The BSF has lodged a protest with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the officer said. Giving details about the incident, he said, "About 15-20 miscreants (comprising both Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers) reached near the border fence for the smuggling bid". "The Border Security Force jawans asked them to stop but they encircled them and attacked them with dah (large knife), bamboo sticks and stones," the officer said.