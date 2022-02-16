Bangladesh envoy meets Indian Minister of Power

New Delhi: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran paid a courtesy call to Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy of India at latter's office on Tuesday. They discussed about various aspects of bilateral cooperation in power, new and renewable energy sector between Bangladesh and India, during the meeting.

The High Commissioner sought the support of Indian minister regarding the trilateral cooperation in hydropower energy among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. They also discussed about the commissioning of Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal and transnational power connectivity.

Earlier, the High Commissioner also met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology of India at the latter's office on Monday.

They discussed various bilateral issues related to railway sector, including development of railway infrastructure and improvement of capacity of Bangladesh Railways. The High Commissioner briefed the Minister about the status of the upgradation of Dhaka-Chattogram railway

tracks, especially Akhaura- Laksamsector and sought the latter's support in this regard.