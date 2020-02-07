Bangladesh envoy calls on new Indian Foreign Secretary

New Delhi: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday met with the new Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at latter's office in New Delhi. During the meeting, Shringla noted the importance India attaches on the relationship with Bangladesh as its immediate neighbour. Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations, Shringla stressed that the two countries can further promote ties in areas like defence cooperation, trade and people to people contact.

Shringla told the envoy that he plans to visit Dhaka to prepare ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh to attend the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be held in Dhaka on March 17, 2020. India wants to see the impending visit of Modi to become mutually beneficial to both the countries, Shringla said. The Bangladesh envoy appreciated Shringla's role in consolidating the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

He particularly noted his endeavour in easing visa issuance system which contributed huge movement of people between the two countries.

Shringla served as the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh from 2015-2018 and also served as the Head of the Territorial Wing of Bangladesh-Myanmar (BM) DIvision, MEA. Rokebul Haque, Deputy High Commissioner of the Mission

accompanied the envoy during the meeting.