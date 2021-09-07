Bangabandhu Media Centre inaugurated at PCI, New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Bangabandhu Media Centre was inaugurated in the Press Club of India, New Delhi, on Monday. Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Dr. Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest of the inaugural programme. The programme was chaired by Umakant Lakhera, the President of Press Club of India. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran was present as special guest.

The President of National Press Club of Bangladesh Farida Yeasmeen, General Secretary of Press Club of India Vinay Kumar, former president Gautam Lahiri, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar Division), Ministry of External Affairs, government of India, eminent journalists of press club of India, officials of Bangladesh High Commission, India and media personalities from both India and Bangladesh were present in the programme.

Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Minister, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, has delivered his speech in the inauguration program. He depicted the short life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh in his speech. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman guided Bangladesh to the path of Liberation and the country would not have been born if Bangabandhu were not born, he mentioned.

He also expressed his special thanks and gratitude for the contribution of India to our Independence. He mentioned the role of journalists and media is very important for enhancing the bilateral relationship of India and Bangladesh.

Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Center and unveiled a portrait of Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Press Club of India.