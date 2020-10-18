Ballia murder case: BJP leader, four others held

Ballia/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the main accused a BJP leader and four others in the Ballia murder case, officials said on Sunday.



The incident had taken place on Thursday during a meeting over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

A local BJP leader, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, allegedly shot dead 46-year-old Jai Prakash Pal Gama.

The Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the SDM, circle officer and other policemen present at the spot.

According to officials, Dhirendra Pratap Singh was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Lucknow while Santosh Yadav, Amarjeet Yadav, Ajay Singh and Dharmendra Singh were held from Ballia.

So far, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, in which an FIR has been lodged against around 30 people, most of which are yet to be identified.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh was held from Lucknow near the Polytechnic area, Special Task Force (STF) IG Amitabh Yash said.

The STF in a statement said the BJP leader carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and was held at 11.40 am while waiting for his friend near the Polytechnic crossing.

An Aadhaar card and Rs 1,000 in cash were recovered from him, the STF said, adding that he being taken to Ballia.

Meanwhile, Azamgarh Range DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey assured that the other accused will be arrested soon.

The main accused will be interrogated to know which weapon he used to commit the crime and efforts will be made to recover it, the DIG said.

He said a year ago, a case was registered against Dhirendra Pratap Singh for misbehaving with a supply inspector.

A charge sheet in this matter was filed in a local court," he said.

The DIG said SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams from Azamgarh and Mau districts are also engaged in arresting the rest of the accused.

Assistance from the Bihar Police is also being taken, he said.