Baghel writes to PM, seeks steps to ensure availability of vaccine

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding necessary steps to ensure availability of COVID vaccine in the state in an accessible manner and in sufficient quantity.

Chief Minister Baghel has mentioned in the letter that we have decided to provide free COVID vaccination to everyone of the proposed age of 18 years and above, from May 1st. We have also ordered 25-25 lakh doses of the vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

According to an estimate, about 1 crore 30 lakh people out of the 2 crore 90 lakh population of Chhattisgarh are in the age group of 18-44 years, and total 2 crore 60 lakh doses would be required for their vaccination. So far, 72% of the 58.7 lakh people of age 45 and above have been vaccinated. Including the frontline workers, more than 48 lakh people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and total 6 lakh 34 thousand people have been the second dose of the COVID vaccine. In this way, more than 54 lakh people have received the doses of the vaccine.

"In Chhattisgarh, we have the capacity to provide 3 lakh doses of the vaccine every day. Because we intent to make an ideal arrangement for vaccination in Chhattisgarh, we have written letters to Prime Minister Office, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harshvardhan, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech regarding the crucial information about vaccine availability, cost etc," the CM said.

"So far, only Bharat Biotech has informed us via e-mail that the 25 lakh doses of vaccine ordered by State Government would be delivered by July 2021. Bharat Biotech has asked for time duration of three months to deliver only 25 lakh doses, which indicates that it would take an entire year to receive the required quantity of vaccine doses for the state, which would defeat the cause of vaccination," he said.

Chief Minister Baghel has requested Modi that the State Governments should be made aware of the action plan created by Central Government for vaccination of people of age 18 years and above from May 1. States should be informed about the strategy for implementation of this action plan. Also, the allocation of vaccine doses to the states should be done based on the population and positivity ratio, active patient ratio, so that the vaccination drive could be commenced simultaneously across the country.

Baghel stated in the letter that the Centre has given assurance regarding the prices of the vaccine. We request you to implement One Vaccine One Price policy, so that the developing states like Chhattisgarh may utilize their resources on the other aspects of the COVID crisis management.