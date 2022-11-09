Baghel urges Assembly Speaker to convene special session to discuss quota for tribals

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said he has sent a proposal to Speaker Charandas Mahant requesting him to convene a two-day special session of the state Assembly on December 1 and 2 to discuss the issue of reservation for tribals.

The tribals constitute 32 per cent of the state's population.

Baghel has assured tribal communities that his government has been making every possible effort to provide them the benefit of 32 per cent quota, an official statement said. The Chhattisgarh High Court in September set aside state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling is unconstitutional.