Baghel: UP to witness wave of change

KANPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the state of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a wave of change as people are badly affected from inflation and unemployment.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Jhansi for a door-to-door election campaign, said development works in the state were done during the Congress rule.

Questioning the BJP on rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the chief minister said that all development works have been done during the Congress era, which have now been blocked. He said that the Congress party will definitely perform very well in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Baghel said that the main issue of Congress in the election is that farmers should get price, unemployed should get work and women should get respect.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also interacted with the traders association, in which he said that the Congress party has a vision, that is why per capita income has increased in Chhattisgarh. "We have put money in people's pockets, due to which there was no effect of recession in the state.