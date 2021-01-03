Baghel unveils development works worth nearly Rs 1146 cr in Raigarh district

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that interests of the farmers would be protected at all cost. Government will keep all its promises to the farmers at all cost. He said that Centre's agency FCI has not yet given the permission to take rice, which has affected the process of paddy procurement in the state. Chief Minister expressed hope that soon this problem would be resolved. Chief Minister expressed aforementioned views while inauguration-laying foundation of development works worth nearly Rs 1146 crore at mini stadium of Raigarh District Headquarters on Saturdy.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Baghel distributed goods worth nearly Rs 6 crore to more than 33 thousand beneficiaries under various beneficiary oriented schemes. He also distributed the cheques of subsidies.

At the programme, Chief Minister made several important announcements such as naming the newly-built medical college hospital after Guru Ghasidas, upgrading Chhaal and Sariya area as Tehsil, and construction of railway overbridge in Kharsiya.

He also launched two innovative schemes run by the district administration - Pavana Abhiyan and Adarsh Health Card Scheme for menstrual hygiene. The programme was presided over by Agriculture and Water Resources Minister and District In-charge Minister Ravindra Chaubey.

Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, MLA Prakash Naik, MLA North Jangade, MLA Chakradhar Singh Sidar, MLA Laljit Singh Rathia, District Panchayat President Nirakar Patel and Mayor Janaki Katju were present also present at the programme.