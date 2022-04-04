Baghel to inaugurate Shivrinarayan Ram Van Gaman Path on April 10

Raipur: After the completion of the Chandkhuri project under the ambitious and culturally significant Ram Van Gaman Path project, the state government has successfully completed the development works in Shivrinarayan as well. These development works will be inaugurated by Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 10. A two-day festive carnival has been arranged to celebrate the establishment of this heritage tourism pilgrimage. Shivrinarayan Ram Van Gaman Path is one of the few places identified by the tourism department being developed as a heritage tourism-pilgrimage.

Chhattisgarh state presents a unique example of the historical, archaeological, religious and natural heritage as well as glorious ancient folk culture of India. Chhattisgarh is also known as the maternal home of Lord Rama. Lord Rama spent most of the time in Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh during his 14 year exile. Moreover,the state, being the birthplace of Mother Kaushalya, Shri Ram is also worshiped as a nephew of Chhattisgarh. Therefore, Chhattisgarh holds special significance in the life of Lord Rama. For the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh, in the first phase, 75 sites have been identified in the state for the purpose of tourism developement, out of which,the work of infrastructure development, restoration and beautification is being done at 9 places under Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit. Similarly, on the occasion of Ram Navami last year, Kaushalya Mata temple was inaugurated in Chandhkhuri.

This year, on the occasion of Ram Navami, on April 10, the inauguration ceremony of the development works of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is being organized at Shivrinarayan Dham, Vishnu Kankshi Teerth. Cultural performances will be given by eminent artists of the country and the state in a three-day grand event on April 8, 9 and 10. Along with this, Manas singing competition of Ramayana troupes is being organized at the state level, in which about 7 thousand Manas singers have participated. Out of these, about 350 artists from Manas circles of 25 selected districts will give their presentations in the state level competition on April 8, 9 and 10 at Shivrinarayan. Prizes will be distributed to the winning participants on April 10 and there will be a presentation of the winning team.

The three-day event will include Padmashree Mamta Chandrakar, Padmashree Anoop Jalota, Jas Geet singer Dilip Shadangi, Mumbai playback singer Anuradha Paudwal and Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Khairagarh. A dance drama based on the life of Shabari will be presented by the alumni of the University.