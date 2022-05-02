Baghel to embark on tour of 90 Assemblies

raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will embark on a marathon tour of all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state from May 4 to seek a direct feedback from people about the implementation of his government's schemes and functioning of public offices.

The CM's campaign is crucial for the ruling Congress in the wake of state Assembly polls due next year and it would also be a litmus test for bureaucrats, according to political analysts.

During the tour, Baghel's first destination will be the tribal-dominated Balrampur district in Surguja division, a government official said.

"Preparations are underway in full swing by the authorities and departments concerned for the CM's visit, he said. During the tour, Baghel will make surprise visits to any three villages in each Assembly constituency and take stock of civic facilities available there. He will also review the status of implementation of government schemes and the ongoing development works," the official said.

As per the proposed schedule, Baghel will visit a constituency and spend the night there. He will be accompanied by local MLA and minister in-charge of the district.