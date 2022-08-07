Baghel suggests MNREGA scheme in cities with less than 20K populations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Chhattisgarh's Godhan Nyay Yojana in the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, saying that the scheme is in the interest of the farmers as vermi-compost prepared from cowdung helps in increasing the productivity of the field.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who attended the meeting, elaborated on the scheme and added that the state government has also started procuring cow urine to produce natural fertilizers. He suggested that agricultural research institutes should be given the responsibility of providing free seeds of newly developed crop varieties, mini kits and breeder seeds on a large scale to ensure crop diversification.

Addressing the meeting of the seventh Governing Council of NITI Aayog here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, the chief minister said Chhattisgarh is self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has taken many innovative measures to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in the state.

He said that to promote crop diversification, the Chhattisgarh government has started implementation of Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Protsaahan Yojana, under which a provision has been made to provide Rs 10,000 per hectare to farmers who cultivate pulses, oilseeds or do plantation instead of paddy.

The chief minister said that NITI Aayog has appreciated the better performance of the aspirational districts of the state in the last three and a half years. He also urged for relaxation under Forest Conservation Act in setting up of 5 MW solar power plants in 10 aspirational districts of Chhattisgarh.

Regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), he said that many important steps have been taken in this direction in the state.

He also suggested that MGNREGA should be implemented in rural areas located near cities and cities with population less than 20,000.

Baghel also reiterated the state's demand of GST compensation and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.