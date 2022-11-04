Baghel, Soren attend closing ceremony of NTDF-2022

Raipur: "Primitive culture serves to unite us all. We have organized the National Tribal Dance Festival with the aim to preserve its cultural values and showcase its beauty on stage to everyone. I am glad that a large number of people participated from different parts of country and abroad to showcase their culture on the stage. This event has also attracted massive crowd which stayed till midnight and enjoyed every dance form", said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the closing ceremony of NTDF 2022.



He further said that the state government has invited all the states and union territories of the country in this event. Also, tribal artists from 22 countries were willing to participate in this event, but considering the deadline, the state government only allowed 10 countries to participate. Through this event, people know about their rich, vibrant and unique tribal culture. The values we learn through dances of different tribal cultures to save nature and folk life are invaluable.