Baghel promises law to offset impact of farm sector reforms

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will hold a special assembly session and pass a law to ensure that farmers in the state are not affected by the new farm laws of the Centre. Addressing a virtual rally of farmers and Congress workers here, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading farmers on the issue.



Farmers in many states are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"These laws will have an (adverse) impact on farmers. Therefore we have to convene a special session of the assembly to bring a law to ensure that farmers and labourers of Chhattisgarh do not get affected by these central farm laws," the chief minister said.

"The study is underway and officials have been working on it. Ministers have been looking into it. The day the proposal is presented before me, the schedule of special assembly session will be declared," he said.

He also asked farmers to increase cultivation of oilseeds and pulses to ensure their sufficient availability in the state, expressing fear that after the implementation of the new law on essential commodities, hoarding of these commodities will increase.