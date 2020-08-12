Baghel pays tribute to first MP of Chh'garh on her birth anniversary

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh's first Member of Parliament Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare and women rights. Minimata is the epitome of social reformation. Chhattisgarh Government is following the footsteps of Minimata for women welfare.



The Chief Minister paid courteous tribute to Minimata on her birth anniversary at his residence by garlanding her picture. On the occasion, Baghel inaugurated the newly-built Minimata Memorial Air-conditioned Building worth Rs 44 lakh at New Rajendra Nagar, from his residence via video conferencing. Urban Administration and Labour Minister Dr Shivkumar Daharia presided over the programme. This programme was organized by Guru Ghasidas Sahitya Sanskriti Akademi and Satnami Samaj.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on the occasion that Minimata had her contribution in freedom movement as well. She did significant work towards alleviation of social stigmas and evil practices such as untouchhability, child marriage, poverty, dowry. She always took initiative for helping people and ensuring justice. She played an important role in getting untouchability (prevention) act passed in parliament.

Baghel said that Minimata's contribution towards dalit and women welfare will always be remembered. Hasdeo Bango Dam in Chhattisgarh has been named after Minimata. Chhattisgarh Government has started Minimata Amrit Dhara Yojana for providing safer drinking water supply in each and every household of villages. On the occasion, the CM assured the representatives of the community of considering their demands on a compassionate note. Mayor Raipur Municipal Corporation Ejaz Dhebar was special guest of the programme, and he addressed the programme from the programme venue.