Baghel lays foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Haj House

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid the foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Haj House on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha through video conferencing from his residence office here on Saturday. The Haj House will be constructed on three acres of land at a cost of around Rs 26 crore. The five-storey building will have all facilities for Haj pilgrims.



The building will be constructed at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar near Mandir Hasaud Road Airport. While extending Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Muslim community, Baghel said that today is an opportunity of double happiness for the people of Chhattisgarh.

Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated in Chhattisgarh along with the whole world and today the foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Haj House has been laid down. The hard work of the people of the society to reduce the hardships faced by the Hajis paid off and the demand for the construction of Haj House has been fulfilled after a long time.

The Chief Minister said that Haj pilgrimage is an unprecedented moment of life for every Muslim. The Haj pilgrimage has also been affected this year due to Corona.

He said that he will demand from the Central Government that in the Haj pilgrimage of 2021, Haj pilgrims from Chhattisgarh should be given a chance.

The CM said that he will also take initiative to get the remaining amount of Rs 5 crore to Chhattisgarh from Haj Committee of India.

While wishing Eid greetings to the people of Muslim community, Minister of School Education and Minority Welfare Dr Premsai Singh Tekam said that Haj pilgrims from Chhattisgarh had to first go to Nagpur. After the construction of Haj House, all the facilities will be available for them here.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest, Transport and Housing Minister Mohammad Akbar, who was present at the foundation stone site at Nava Raipur, said that for the convenience of Haj pilgrims, efforts will be made to start air flight facilities from Chhattisgarh itself. He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the Muslim community for construction of the Haj House.