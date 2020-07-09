Baghel interacts with senior citizens in old age home

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday spoke to senior citizens in old age homes of seven districts of the state via video conferencing and asked about their health and well-being. During the interaction, Chief Minister took information about the facilities provided to senior citizens in old age homes. "Global pandemic has transformed our daily routine, and the most important need of the hour is to stay safe," the CM said in his address to the senior citizens.



While interacting with the senior citizens, Chief Minister said that "today I am speaking to the elderlies of my family. I am glad to know that they are happy and comfortable in the old age homes. Baghel spoke to them affectionately and started his interaction with warm respectful greetings. Senior citizens were happy to speak to Chief Minister. They thanked and extended blessings to Chief Minister for inquiring about their well-being.

When Chief Minister Baghel asked the elder ones about their family members and whether they come to visit them or not, they had tears in their eyes as they told that their family members visit them occasionally. Poornima Thawait from Dev Samiti of Janjgir said that she has been living in old age home for last 15 years. Her family members visit her from time to time. In response to Chief Minister's question about the cleanliness and other facilities of old age home, she said that everything is great. She invited the Chief Minister to personally visit the old age home.

The Chief Minister took information about the day-to-day precautions being taken in the oldage homes for safety of senior citizens from corona infection.

Baghel said that children and senior citizens are more prone to the infection, hence they need to be more careful. He said that visitors should compulsorily wear masks and practice physical distancing.