Baghel inaugurates 'Gauthan Map' mobile app

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched 'Gauthan Map' (Gauthan Multi Activity and Livelihood Management) mobile app in a programme organised at his residencial office. This app 'Gauthan Map' has been developed by CHIPs for Gauthan Management.

All the details of cow dung procurement, gauthans, pasture along with the information about activities of self-help groups, infrastructure etc will be made available on this app at a single click.

This in-house app developed by CHIPs will have a database of all the gauthans operated across the state. This gauthan-wise database will include the details of resources, activities, beneficiaries and services etc available in the gauthans.

Digital mapping of Gauthans will be done through geo-tagging to keep the account of the resources of Gauthans. A database of various activities conducted by Self Help Groups will be prepared in each gauthan. This framework will enable accurate monitoring of key indices of Gauthans.

On this app, a Gauthan-centric database willl be available for a robust digital evaluation mechanism for both gauthan committees and self-help groups for the state government. This database will help in planning future activities in Gauthans. Through monitoring the trend and performance of income generating activities in Gauthan, new sources of livelihood will be identified, which will help in increasing the income of the stakeholders and there will be scope for planning and promotion of micro industry.