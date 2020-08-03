Baghel government to develop Rampal as tourist destination

New Delhi: The way Shri Ram had established 'Shivling' in Rameshwaram before leaving for Lanka, the same way he had established 'Shivling' at Rampal area of Chhattisgarh as well, before moving from Northern to Southern part of India, and had performed customary rituals there.



Rampal is situated in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, where the 'Shivling' established by Lord Ram is still present. Before entering South India, Lord Ram had visited Rampal area and thereafter he had worshipped 'Bhudevi' in Ramaram area of Sukma district.

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to include both these places into its new tourism circuit and has planned to beautify and develop these places into tourist destinations.

Chhattisgarh's new tourism circuit would connect all the important places where Lord Ram had visited during his exile via good road network and ultramodern facilities. These places will be developed and beautified by Bhupesh Baghel Government at the cost of Rs 137 crore 45 lakh. In the month of December, this project was commenced with foundation laying of beautification and expansion work of Mata Kaushalya Temple in Chandkhuri area of Raipur district.