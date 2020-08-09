Baghel gifts various development works to newly-formed district

Raipur: On the occasion of International Day of World's Indigenous People, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday interacted with the public representatives and beneficiaries of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district via video conferencing in a programme organized at his residence office and took information about the demands and grievances of the area. He also immediately sanctioned various development works on the occasion.

Baghel said that we had announced formation of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi on August 15, 2019 and on February 10, 2020, the new district was constituted. With the formation of the district, government has been consistently making efforts to ensure all-round development of the district, ensuring availability of basic facilities, and soon all the administrative services will begin in the district.

On the occasion, public representatives of the district thanked Chief Minister for formation of the new district and for inauguration of SDM office in Marwahi.

On public representative's requests, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that Marwahi Gram Panchayat will be upgraded as Nagar Panchayat. He also announced appointment of Sub Divisional Office of Police in the newly-constituted Sub-Division Marwahi. Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 42 crore for construction of 8 major roads and Rs 9 crore for repairing of 16 existing roads.

The Chief Minister also gave approval for opening two English medium schools in the district. He also sanctioned 11 road construction works worth nearly Rs 5 crore 90 lakh. Baghel also approved construction of Pendra Bypass Road, which was pending for last four years, also Pendra-Basantpur-Bilaspur Road, and Marwahi-Seoni Road.

In the programme, Chief Minister Baghel also approved the appointment of full-time Women and Child Development Officer in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

The Chief Minister also gave approval to provide freshly cooked nutritious food to the anemic women and malnourished children of the district under Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan. He also approved appointment of additional doctors, para medical staffs, ambulances for the Chief Minister's Haat Bazar Clinic Scheme. The Chief Minister also sanctioned a number of road renovation works in the district.