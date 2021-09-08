Baghel: Chhattisgarh first state to make arrangements for cowdung procurement

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to procure cow dung and also the first state to convert the cow dung procurement system into a profit arrangement. Presently, the cowdung procured is being utilized for production of vermi compost.

The CM said that more efforts should be made to make it more profitable. The possibilities of producing electricity from cow dung should also be studied and gauthans should be made self-dependent in terms of fodder productions, besides enhancing the economic activities.

Baghel further directed the District Collectors to review the need for maintenance, repair and construction works of Gauthans and to get the work done as per requirement.

Chief Minister was addressing the programme organised at his residence office on Wednesday, after transferring the payment against dung procurement to dung vendors, profit share to women self-help groups and gauthan samities.

Chief Minister transferred a total of Rs 5 crore 33 lakh into the bank accounts of aforementioned beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana at the programme.

At the programme, the CM transferred an amount of Rs 1 crore 74 lakh online, as 27th installment in lieu of the cow dung purchased, in the bank accounts of cattle owners and dung vendors under Godhan Nyay Yojana. Including the aforementioned amount, a total of Rs 100 crore 82 lakh has been paid to the cattle owners and collectors against the dung procurement so far.

On the occasion, Baghel paid Rs 1 crore 41 lakh as dividend to the self-help groups and Rs 2 crore 18 lakh to Gauthan Samitis. So far, a total amount of Rs 21 crore 42 lakh has been paid to Self-Help Groups as dividend and Rs 32 crore 94 lakh to Gauthan Samitis. A total amount of Rs 54 crore 36 lakh has been paid to self-help groups and Gauthan committees so far.

More than 1 lakh 74 thousand cattle farmers and dung vendors have been benefited under Godhan Nyay Yojana. So far 50 lakh quintals of cow dung have been procured under the schemes.

Chief Minister said that besides vermi-compost production, more profitable activities should be conducted in gauthans. In certain places, biogas is being produced in gauthans and being supplied to nearby households.