Baghel blames Centre for skyrocketing prices

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday blamed the BJP government for skyrocketing prices and said that the Centre has left no stones unturned to cause inflation.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on inflation, the chief minister said the country is witnessing rise in prices of essential commodities ever since, the BJP government has come into power. The high inflation and curtailing income have made the lives of common people difficult. He said that the BJP government has adopted a policy of "not providing MSP to farmers and employment to youths".

He along with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also launched a booklet, "BJP brought inflation" highlighting rising prices under BJP.

Targeting the Modi government, he said that the 'Gujarat model and acche din' have failed. The BJP took votes by serving lies of 'acche din' and served the poison of inflation in people's lives. The chief minister highlighted that wholesale price index has reached a 12-year high under BJP rule and the high excise duty on petrol and diesel resulted in its price crossing the century mark in some states.

Accusing the Modi government of benefitting some businessmen, the chief minister said the BJP's free gas connection scheme was aimed at increasing the business of his capitalist friends and not at getting households in rural areas rid of cow dung cakes and fire woods. He said that the soaring prices have spoiled the budget of families with poor becoming poorer and the rich becoming richer.

Mr. Baghel said that VAT on petrol and diesel has been reduced in Congress-ruled states. If the central government removes the cess, then the whole country can get benefit.

Mr. Baghel said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has worked to reduce inflation and increase income. "Our government is buying paddy for 2500 in Chhattisgarh. Rajiv Gandhi is also giving Rs 9000 per acre to the farmers through Kisan Nyay Yojana."