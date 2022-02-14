Baghel: Better environment for industry, trade, business has been created in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At the 26th episode of monthly radio programme 'Lokvaani' on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed the people of the state on the topic "Sugam Udyog, Vyapar-Unnat Karobaar", elaborating over the ease of doing business created in the state. The episode of 'Lokvaani' was aired from 10.30 am to 11 am from all the AIR centers, FM radio and regional news channels in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has a favourable environment for industry, trade and commerce. He invited investors from across the country and the world to visit Chhattisgarh, and see how the vision of 'Nava Chhattisgarh' is being realized in this state full of possibilities, with its industry-friendly, business-friendly, trade-friendly, consumer-friendly, pro-tourism and pro-employment policies.

Baghel said that the State Government has always encouraged the works which promote economic activities that create better employment opportunities.

In the Sunday's episode of Lokvaani, the CM said that our forefathers have envisioned Chhattisgarh state without any problem of unemployment. To realize this vision, our government has taken a number of initiatives to ensure livelihood and employment opportunities for everyone in the state.

Baghel further said that as a result of our decisions and initiatives, rural economy is strengthening and flourishing in the state while industry and commerce sector is also getting benefitted. He added that as Chief Minister, he had announced the industrial policy 2019-2024, in which food, ethanol, electronic, defence, medicine and solar energy based new industries have been given preference. We aim to promote the service sector and tourism sector in Chhattisgarh as well. Provision has been made to provide industrial investment incentive for the 16 services, under MSME Service Category, including electronic vehicle charging station, Service center, BPO, 3D printing, seed grading and others.

The Chief Minister said that during the COVID crisis, we have observed that many medical equipments can be manufactured on a local level, hence investment incentives have been provisioned for these industries as well.