Bagan beat NorthEast 2-1 in Indian Super League

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over NorthEast United and moved into the second place in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

Liston Colaco broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Aaron Evans equalised in the 81st minute. Subhasish Bose, on his 99th ISL appearance, scored the winner to give the Mariners a win in their 50th ISL game.

Juan Ferrando did not make any changes to the ATKMB starting line-up and fielded the same XI that snatched a point in Mumbai this past Sunday. NEUFC made four changes as Marco Balbul switched from a 5-3-2 to a 4-3-2-1.

Imran Khan and the Gogoi brothers - Pragyan and Parthib - were included in the line-up as Jithin M.S and Matt Derbyshire dropped to the bench.

NorthEast United FC created the first chance of the game via Parthib just 15 seconds after kick-off.

The young striker could not get a proper touch on the ball before Pritam Kotal put it out for a corner.

On the counter, Dimitri Petratos buried the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was chalked off because the ATKMB striker had strayed offside. Five minutes past the half-hour mark, ATKMB breached the NorthEast United FC defence.

Hugo Boumous pounced on Parthib's misplaced pass in midfield and advanced towards goal before finding Colaco with a

perfectly weighted through ball. The winger aimed for the far post and finished it with aplomb.

Ten minutes into the second half, Pragyan tried his luck from range, but his effort was partially blocked by Ashish Rai as the stray ball fell to Parthib right in front of

goal.