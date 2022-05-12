Babul Supriyo takes oath as MLA

KOLKATA: Babul Supriyo was sworn in as an MLA of West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He was administered the oath by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee. Supriyo had won the by-elections of Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Trinamool Congress's ticket.

"For some reasons, I had to conduct the oath taking of the newly elected legislator. The Governor is trying to create divisions among us. We are all one and united and will work together. The Speaker had requested me to hold the oath taking ceremony. So I have done the needful," Banerjee said in an attack to the Governor.He also thanked all the MLAs who attended the ceremony at the Nausar Ali Hall and said that the swearing in was pending for a long time.

The Governor had designated Banerjee to conduct the oath-taking of Supriyo, instead of the Speaker. However, the latter informed the Governor that he cannot do the formalities as it will be dishonouring the Speaker. Banerjee, however, agreed after Speaker Biman Banerjee requested him to do so. Supriyo said: "I was working in my own way from the day I was declared the winner. But was unable to discharge any duties officially. Now on, I will be able to do so. It is a big win over personal attack. I will attend a programme at ward 65 in the late afternoon. A new chapter is beginning today (Wednesday). I will work under the direction of our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. I thank her whole heartedly for giving me the opportunity to work for the people"