Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal commits suicide

Chandrapur: SheetalAmte-Karajgi, granddaughter of social activist Baba Amte, allegedly committed suicide at Warora in Maharashtra on Monday, family sources



said.

Sheetal (39) took the extreme step following a recent public spat with other members of the Amte family over the management of MaharogiSevaSamiti, a social service organisation founded by Baba Amte, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and Padma Vibhushan, who died in

2008.

Police declined to comment on reports that Sheetal apparently injected herself with a lethal dose. Her body was taken from Warora to Chandrapur, 50 km away, for post mortem.

A team of forensic experts from Nagpur has gone to Warora and the room in Anandwan where Sheetal's body was found has been sealed, sources said.

Baba Amte's sons Vikas and Prakash and their wives Bharti and Mandakini, respectively, had recently issued a clarification on several allegations made by Sheetal, Vikass daughter, on social media. She was the Samiti's CEO.

The clarification from the senior Amtes had read: "MaharogiSevaSamiti, Warora is a leading social service organisation in the country.

It provided direction and inspiration to the development of the deprived. Lakhs of social activists were trained here. Three generations of Amtes are deeply involved in this

work.

Sheetal Gautam Karajgi, nee Sheetal Vikas Amte, has contributed to the work done by our

organisation.