Azam Khan gets interim bail in land grabbing case

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in a case related to alleged grabbing of enemy property for his Jauhar University project. The bail order was passed by Justice Rahul Chaturvedi.

The interim bail has been granted on the condition that Khan has to return the entire enemy property to paramilitary forces and has to furnish personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount. However, Khan, 73, will not be able to walk out of the jail as a Rampur district court last week issued a warrant against him in another case.

Khan's lawyer Khaleel Ullaha Khan said over phone from Rampur that the high court has granted him bail, but the MLA from Rampur Sadar wouldn't be able to come out of the jail because the police have served him a warrant at Sitapur jail in another case.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail for more than two years.

In its order on Tuesday, the high court directed the Rampur district magistrate to take possession of the enemy property attached to the campus of Jauhar University by June 30, 2022, and raise a boundary wall and barbed wire

around it.