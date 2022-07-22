'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations' celebrations to conclude on July 23
new delhi: The Indian Railways will organise closing event of the Iconic Week Celebrations of the 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' here on 23rd July, 2022. Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will grace the occasion. He will interact with freedom fighters and their family members through video conference.
As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Indian Railways is organising week long celebrations of the 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' from 18th July-23rd July. During the event, the importance of 75 identified stations/27 trains in the freedom struggle has been highlighted.
All Zones/Divisions through their nominated Stations (all 75 freedom stations) will be connected through VC on the closing event. General Managers will attend the function throughVC. In this regard, Railway Board has already written to General Managers of all Zonal Railways.
The function will be livestreamed at all zones/ Divisions through their nominated stations (all 75 freedom stations) with two way communication link.
