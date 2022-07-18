'Azadi Ki Rail Gaadi and Station' inaugurated by East Central Railway GM
hajipur: Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway inaugurated the iconic week associated with 'Azadi Ki Rail Train and Station' by lighting the lamp on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi on Monday. After this, a short film related to the freedom fighters Veer Kunwar Singh, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Khudi Ram Bose and Champaran Satyagraha was released at the selected six stations of ECR and this film will be broadcast throughout the week.
