Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Union Ministers inaugurate e-photo exhibition

New Delhi: Marking the 75 years of Independence of India, the government inaugurated an e-photo exhibition on 'Making of the Constitution' and a virtual film poster exhibition titled 'Chitranjali @ 75' on Friday at the National Media Centre here.



The I&B minister Anurag Thakur and his subordinate L Murugan, culture minister G Kishen Reddy and MoS parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal were present on the occasion.

The government is celebrating the week from August 23 to August 29 as the 'iconic week' and it announced earlier that various activities and innovative programmes will be carried out throughout the country by the various media units of the I&B ministry under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme, which aims at the spirit of public participation and mass movement. AIR, DD, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and National Film Development Corporations of India (NFDC) are among them.

Also, the Centre will launch another programme - 'Know Your Constitution'- in every district to encourage our youth to partner in the efforts to propagate the founding principles of our Constitution.

'Chitranjali @ 75' presents different moods of patriotism through 75 film posters and photographs from different language cinemas. The exhibition is divided into three segments- 'Cinema of Social Reform', 'Freedom Struggle through the lens of Cinema' and 'Saluting the Brave Soldiers'. The exhibition is available at https://www.nfai.gov.in/virtual-poster-exhibition.php

1857 (Hindi, 1946), 42' a.k.a Biyalish (Bengali, 1949), Piyoli Phukun (Assamese, 1955), Kadu Markani (Gujarati, 1960), Kittur Chennamma (Kannada, 1961), Padandi Munduku (Telugu, 1962), Haqeeqat (Hindi, 1964), Subhash Chandra (Bengali, 1966), Shaheed e-Azam Bhagat Singh (Punjabi, 1974), 22 June 1897 (Marathi, 1979), Gandhi (English/Hindi, 1982), Dr Ambedkar (Telugu, 1992), Kaalapani (Malayalam, 1996) and Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush (Marathi, 2015) are some of the notable films which are included in this exhibition.

I&B minister Anurag Thakur called this unique collection to celebrate the various milestones of our journey to Independence. "Chitranjali@75 represents 75 years of Indian cinema. I am sure it is going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, our social reformers and the valour of our soldiers," he added.

Whereas, the 'Making of the Constitution' e-book will be followed by integration of the country, women in the freedom movement, tribal movements, revolutionary or Gandhian movements etc. This further depicts the framing of the Constitution supported by nearly 25 rare pictures. It also has links to videos and speeches which are sourced from AIR archives and Films Division.

"The purpose of the e-photo exhibition is to inform people on the making of the Constitution. The exhibition, a step in the direction of Jan-bhagidari, will not only encourage the youth of our country to learn about the constitution but also educate them on their rights as well as enlighten them on the spirit of their duties towards the nation," the minister also said while addressing the programme.

The e-compendium is available at https://constitution-of-india.in.