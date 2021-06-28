Azad optimistic Centre wouldn't deny demand for restoration of statehood

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed optimism that the Centre would not reject the demand of the mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of statehood before the polls, adding the union territory status of the erstwhile state was "not acceptable" to anyone.

Azad, who was part of a 14-member delegation from J and K that had a key meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday, said the dialogue process "was only a beginning" and now it was up to the Centre to build trust and confidence in the erstwhile state.

"One thing was there that everybody was asked to speak frankly. I think all the leaders spoke very frankly and the important thing is there was no ill will towards anyone," Azad, a former chief minister, told.

Azad, 72, said he had made it clear at the meeting that the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable for which every political leader extended support. Besides Azad, three other former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also part of the multi-party delegation. "So, we have made our point clear. The only thing that we wanted was that first statehood should be restored and then elections should be held. Of course, Centre have not responded but a joint stand of all the political parties was that first statehood should be granted, full-fledged statehood, and then it should be followed by elections," Azad said.