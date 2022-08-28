'Azad-led group is A-Team of BJP'

srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Sunday described the leaders who left the Congress following Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the party as the "A-Team of the BJP."



Azad would meet the same fate as ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, said the former president of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit at a press conference here.

He was flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Viqar Rasool and other party

leaders.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress put up a united face at former Union minister Saifuddin Soz's residence where about a dozen party leaders held a meeting to deliberate upon the situation. Asked how he saw Azad's future, Mir replied, "Captain Amrinder Singh."

"Till now we used to say (about some parties in J-K) as B-Team, C-Team (of the BJP). But now, they (Azad-led group) are coming forward as the A-Team. The veil is being lifted, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide what happens to them," Mir said.

He said the whole country knows that there are only two camps in the country now.

"On one hand, there is a party in government with a thinking of breaking India, and on the other is the thinking of uniting the country which the Congress party is leading under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."